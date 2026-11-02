DENVER — Monday's weather will stay active across Colorado on Monday. Widespread rain and snow will move through the high country, with some areas getting more than a foot of snow. The San Juans will likely see the biggest totals.

Flooding concerns remain for Southwestern Colorado, with multiple inches falling over the past 24 hours and more rain expected Monday.

See the full forecast in the video below

Busy Monday weather: Morning fog, metro rain, mountain snow and windy Plains

The Denver metro is waking up to fog on Monday, with a Dense Fog Advisory extending east and into Northern Colorado until 8 a.m.

Rain showers will move into the Denver metro, on and off through the day Monday. Temperatures will stay cool and consistent, around 50 degrees. Monday will also be breezy, with gusty winds up to 40 mph for the Eastern Plains through the afternoon hours.

Rain chances linger into the evening and early Tuesday morning, with some in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide could see a few snowflakes as temperatures drop.

On Tuesday the rain will clear out, bringing more sunshine and slightly warmer highs closer to 60 degrees. A quieter weather pattern will be the story for much of this week, though we'll see another chance for mountain snow and metro rain late Wednesday.

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