Bundle up! Colorado sees first widespread freeze and frost advisory

DENVER — A strong cold front is sweeping across Colorado Saturday, bringing a big drop in temperatures, gusty winds, and the season’s first widespread freeze.

That front moves through this morning, kicking up strong north to northeast winds and ushering in cooler air.

Mountain areas could see scattered snow showers, with 1–2 inches possible above the passes.

Highs will stay much cooler than in recent days with temperatures upper 50s and low 60s.

By tonight, winds ease, and skies clear the perfect setup for a cold night.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Denver and Boulder metro areas from 10 PM to 8 AM Sunday, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s.

Outlying areas like Longmont and DIA could even slip below freezing.

Be sure to cover or bring in sensitive plants before bedtime.

Temperatures rebound slightly with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine.

It’ll feel more comfortable, but dry air keeps fire danger elevated across the plains and foothills.

By Tuesday, winds finally settle and more typical October weather returns.

