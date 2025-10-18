Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Bundle up! Colorado sees first widespread freeze and frost advisory

A strong cold front sweeps across Colorado, bringing gusty winds, mountain snow, and the season’s first widespread freeze. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Denver and Boulder tonight.
Freeze
<a href="https://www.pexels.com/@irina/">Ir Solyanaya</a>
Freeze
Highs in 50s and 60s today - 10/18
Freeze/Frost Sat PM - Sun AM 10/18
broncos Sunday 10/18
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — A strong cold front is sweeping across Colorado Saturday, bringing a big drop in temperatures, gusty winds, and the season’s first widespread freeze.

That front moves through this morning, kicking up strong north to northeast winds and ushering in cooler air.

Mountain areas could see scattered snow showers, with 1–2 inches possible above the passes.

Highs will stay much cooler than in recent days with temperatures upper 50s and low 60s.

Highs in 50s and 60s today - 10/18

By tonight, winds ease, and skies clear the perfect setup for a cold night.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Denver and Boulder metro areas from 10 PM to 8 AM Sunday, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s.

Outlying areas like Longmont and DIA could even slip below freezing.

Be sure to cover or bring in sensitive plants before bedtime.

Freeze/Frost Sat PM - Sun AM 10/18

Temperatures rebound slightly with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine.

It’ll feel more comfortable, but dry air keeps fire danger elevated across the plains and foothills.

broncos Sunday 10/18

By Tuesday, winds finally settle and more typical October weather returns.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?