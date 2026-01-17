Bundle up, Broncos Country: Chilly game day ahead

DENVER — If you’re heading to Empower Field at Mile High for the Broncos’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, bundle up — this game will feel like football weather.

Saturday is shaping up to be one of the colder home games of the season, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Breezy conditions are expected to persist throughout the day.

Those winds could feel much colder in the stands, especially during the later parts of the game.

Critical fire weather conditions are possible across the plains, particularly east of I-25.

Winds ease up for most areas with temperatures rebounding on Sunday with afternoon highs near 50 degrees across the Front Range.

It will be a nice break from the chilly temperatures if you’re spending time outdoors.

However, keep an eye on the forecast heading into Sunday night and early Monday morning.

As a weak system could bring a light round of snow or flurries, possibly creating slick spots for your Monday morning commute.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be slightly cooler than Sunday, as a cold front passes.

After the morning snow, most of the areas should stay dry.

Another pattern returns, keeping us dry and mild much of next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.