Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Brrr! Freeze warnings in effect as temperatures drop below freezing

Freeze warnings will be in place tonight and again Tuesday night for the Front Range. Lows drop into the 20s, ending the growing season.
Freeze warning issued along the Front Range Monday, Tuesday night – but 70s are on the 7-day
Brrr! Freeze warnings in effect as temperatures drop below freezing
freezing plants
FREEZE WARNING 1027
Tuesday morning lows 102u7
Tuesday afternoon
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — If you haven’t felt that true chill of fall yet — you’re about to.

After a few showers and gusty winds this evening, skies will clear overnight.

Freezing temperatures are likely across much of the Front Range tonight, including Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Castle Rock. A freeze warning is in effect from 2-10 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

FREEZE WARNING 1027

Lows will dip into the mid-20s to low 30s Tuesday morning, then plunge even colder by Wednesday morning, bottoming out in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday morning lows 102u7

For many, this will be the hard freeze that ends the growing season.

Winds shift from the north to northwest and stay breezy into Tuesday, especially across the plains where gusts may reach 30 to 40 mph.

Expect a much cooler day Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon

By Wednesday, the chill really settles in — a cold but quiet start before sunshine helps temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week stays dry and cool, but by Friday, temperatures begin to warm back up, setting the stage for a milder weekend ahead.

Grab that heavier jacket, bring in your plants, and get ready for the coldest stretch of the season so far!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Hearing from our communities: Denver7 | Your Voice