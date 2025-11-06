Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breezy Thursday with upper 60s — bundle up for the Broncos game

Quiet tonight, windy Thursday, highs near 69. Stronger winds near the foothills. Cold but dry for the Broncos game. Weekend turns cooler, then warmer and dry again next week.
Breezy Thursday with gusts 30–35 mph and highs in the upper 60s. Light mountain snow possible. Broncos vs. Raiders Thursday night will be cold but dry.
DENVER — Quiet weather tonight with clear skies.

Breezy condition ahead for Thursday with wind gusts up to 30–35 mph is likely around Denver.

There is a chance of stronger winds around the foothills and areas near the Wyoming border.

Thursday Afternoon highs reach the upper 60s, but it’ll feel cooler with the breeze.

There is also a chance of a few light snow showers across the northern mountains.

If you’re heading to the Broncos vs. Raiders game Thursday night, plan on a cold but dry one.

Dry weather continues into the weekend with another windy day on Saturday and a cooler Sunday.

Warmer weather returns next week, and Denver’s first measurable snow still looks to be weeks away.

