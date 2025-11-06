DENVER — Quiet weather tonight with clear skies.

Breezy condition ahead for Thursday with wind gusts up to 30–35 mph is likely around Denver.

There is a chance of stronger winds around the foothills and areas near the Wyoming border.

Thursday Afternoon highs reach the upper 60s, but it’ll feel cooler with the breeze.

There is also a chance of a few light snow showers across the northern mountains.

Breezy Thursday with upper 60s — bundle up for the Broncos game

If you’re heading to the Broncos vs. Raiders game Thursday night, plan on a cold but dry one.

Dry weather continues into the weekend with another windy day on Saturday and a cooler Sunday.

Warmer weather returns next week, and Denver’s first measurable snow still looks to be weeks away.

