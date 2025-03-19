Blustery and cool, with high temperatures only in the 40s Wednesday across the Denver metro area

Rain, snow, powerful winds and blizzard conditions will continue to impact the state early Wednesday as a fast-moving, powerful storm quickly swirls east.

Look for much cooler temperatures Wednesday with lingering chances for light rain or snow b ythe afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s with windy conditions continuing until the early evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Colorado's high country for moderate to heavy snow through early Wednesday. Overall, many locations will pick up between 5 and 10 inches of new snow from this storm. Parts of the Eastern Plains are also under the advisory for light snow and very strong winds.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Limon, Flagler, Burlington, Akron, Yuma and Wray for 2 to 4 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 70 mph! This could make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible early Wednesday with blowing and drifting snow.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for much of the eastern side of the state for fierce wind gusts through midday Wednesday.

More seasonal and drier weather conditions return Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will warm for the weekend into the 50s and 60s with a slight chance of showers late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

So far, it looks like 70-degree heat makes a comeback early next week.

