Bitter cold air settles in across eastern Colorado for the next two days

Bitter cold air has settled in across eastern Colorado and it will stay cold through early Thursday.

Design by Landon Haaf

Snow will continue to fall in the mountains but it won't be as heavy as the past couple of days. We'll see a little more light snow across the Eastern Plains and that will lead to a slick commute, especially early on.

The cold airmass will affect much of the region through Thursday morning. It will also bring light snow to parts of the area, particularly over the northern plains both Tuesday and again on Thursday. Temperatures will be well below freezing, and areas to the northeast of Denver will experience the coldest conditions, with lows dropping into sub-zero territory.

Strong winds will make it feel even colder, so it is important to bundle up if you need to be outside. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday for far eastern Colorado as wind chill values could dip as low as -30 degrees. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Akron, Limon and southern Lincoln County for wind chill values as low as -25 degrees.

Daytime highs will be in the teens and low 20s for the I-25 corridor both Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see partly sunny skies on Wednesday and then another round of light snow on Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures will begin to rise and we'll see more melting into the weekend. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s on Friday, low 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday!

