Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Big temperature swings this week: Cold midweek, mild Thanksgiving

A cold front moves in Monday night, bringing light mountain snow and cooler temps. Tuesday stays chilly in the 40s. Thanksgiving looks dry and mild in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Light mountain snow and a cold front arrive Monday night, dropping temps into the 40s Tuesday. Wednesday begins very cold but rebounds to the 50s. Thanksgiving is mild and dry with highs in the 50s.
Big temperature swings this week: cold midweek, mild Thanksgiving
Tuesday morning snow
Thanksgiving forecast
Posted

DENVER — A quick-moving system will bring some changes to Colorado over the next few days — here’s what to expect as we head toward Thanksgiving.

A cold front slides across the Front Range late Monday into early Tuesday.

This system brings light snow in the mountains, mainly above 7,000 feet.

Tuesday will feel colder behind the front with highs only reaching the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday morning snow

Bundle up! Wednesday morning starts off very cold, with most of the Front Range dipping below 20 degrees.

Despite the chilly start, we’ll warm back to seasonal temperatures by the afternoon with low 50s.

Big temperature swings this week: cold midweek, mild Thanksgiving

Good news for your holiday plans — temperatures rebound nicely.

Highs climb into the mid-to-upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day, with dry conditions across the Denver metro.

A bigger system could move in by the weekend, bringing a better chance for cold and snow across the state.

Thanksgiving forecast

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
d7gives day mile high united way promo.jpg

Community

Volunteer with Denver7 anchors at Mile High United Way