DENVER — A quick-moving system will bring some changes to Colorado over the next few days — here’s what to expect as we head toward Thanksgiving.

A cold front slides across the Front Range late Monday into early Tuesday.

This system brings light snow in the mountains, mainly above 7,000 feet.

Tuesday will feel colder behind the front with highs only reaching the low to mid-40s.

Bundle up! Wednesday morning starts off very cold, with most of the Front Range dipping below 20 degrees.

Despite the chilly start, we’ll warm back to seasonal temperatures by the afternoon with low 50s.

Big temperature swings this week: cold midweek, mild Thanksgiving

Good news for your holiday plans — temperatures rebound nicely.

Highs climb into the mid-to-upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day, with dry conditions across the Denver metro.

A bigger system could move in by the weekend, bringing a better chance for cold and snow across the state.

