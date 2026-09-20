Beautiful afternoon for Broncos home opener, before evening rain chances

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will get a gorgeous fall-like day for their home opener against the Jaguars, which kicks off at 2:05 p.m.

Highs will hover around the low-70s across the Denver metro on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. There's a slight chance of a passing shower during the game, but it's more likely rain holds off for the metro area until later in the evening.

Denver7 The Broncos will get some beautiful weather for their first home game of the season.

There's a better chance for thunderstorms developing across the Eastern Plains, with the potential for some to turn severe. Heavy downpours, large hail and damaging wind are possible, though storm coverage will be less widespread than Saturday.

We're tracking more chances for isolated afternoon showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, before quieter and warmer mid-week. We could be back in the low-80s by Tuesday or Wednesday.

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