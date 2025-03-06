Another winter storm now moving into Colorado

Another storm is now moving into Colorado and we're going to see more heavy snow for portions of the high country.

Design by Landon Haaf

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the mountains west of the Continental Divide for 10 to 20 inches of new snow along with 60 mph wind gusts through Friday night. Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Front Range mountains for about 4 to 10 inches of new snow along Interstate 70, and 6 to 12 inches around the Rocky Mountain National Park.

A rain/snow mix will develop across the plains Thursday afternoon and we will likely see some wet roads for the evening commute. The mix will turn to all snow overnight. The snow will continue off and on Friday, but amounts will be light. Right now, totals look to around a trace to 2 inches by early Saturday for the Denver metro area.

This storm will quickly clear out for the weekend and we're looking at a nice warm up. We'll see low 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. The mild, dry weather sticks around into early next week!

