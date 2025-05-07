It's a wet start to the day across most of Colorado as a slow-moving storm continues to push through the region.

Periods of heavy, widespread rain will continue in Denver and across the Interstate 25 corridor through Wednesday morning. It's coming down as snow in the mountains where our three-day snowfall totals could be closer to two feet across the northern Front Range mountain peaks.

We'll see more rain off and on across the Denver metro area, with some gradual clearing Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s by the afternoon near Denver, with 30s and 40s in the mountains.

Drier and warmer weather settles in for the end of the week. We'll see clearing skies Wednesday night and plenty of sunshine early Thursday morning. There may be a few areas of patchy fog on the Eastern Plains.

Temperatures will start to rebound Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s along the Front Range by 4p.m. It will get even warmer on Friday, with highs in the 70s. This warmer and drier weather will continue through the weekend.

Mother's Day looks gorgeous with highs near 80 degrees under a mostly sunny skies — looking like a great weekend to get some plants in the pots!

Another wet commute for the Denver metro area on Wednesday

