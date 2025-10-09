Another warm and dry day across the Denver metro area and another mild October weekend in store

DENVER — It's going to be another unseasonably warm day. We're seeing plenty of sunshine Thursday morning and temperatures are going to quickly climb into the upper 70s by lunch and low 80s by 4 p.m. It will be about 15 degrees above normal Thursday afternoon, with highs close to 90 degrees across the southeastern plains.

Friday brings a shift in the pattern as a storm system begins to push inland from the Pacific, drawing in moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla. This increase in moisture will lead to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the mountains and foothills. A flood watch goes into effect across southwestern Colorado Thursday night and remains in place until Saturday afternoon.

A few showers could roll east over the plains late Friday into early Saturday. Expect more clouds again on Saturday, with temperatures in the 70s. By Sunday, a cold front is expected to move through, bringing a noticeable cool-down and shifting the moisture eastward. The mountains could see some rain or even light snow, depending on elevation, while the plains are likely to stay drier with breezy west winds. Temperatures will drop closer to normal for this time of year, marking the end of the recent warm streak.

Sunday will be the cooler but also the sunnier of the two days this weekend. We'll see mostly sunny skies into early next week and temperatures will return to our seasonal norms, with highs in the upper 60s on Monday.

