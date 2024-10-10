Another unseasonably warm day across Colorado

Our unseasonably warm weather continues across Colorado Thursday, with temperatures soaring much closer to the record high than to the normal high.

We're in for plenty of sunshine this morning, with some increasing clouds by the afternoon. Look for significantly less smoke across the region as it shifts off to the east. Air quality will be much better across northeastern Colorado.

High temperatures will soar into the mid-80s along the urban corridor, while the mountains get more 60s and low-70s.

A weak and dry cold front will usher in slightly cooler weather on Friday. We'll see highs in the mid-70s Friday afternoon. It will be about 10 degrees cooler than Thursday!

The October heat returns for the first half of the weekend with highs in the low-80s around Denver with mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will zip across the state late Saturday night into Sunday morning, dropping temperatures yet again.

Daytime highs will be a bit closer to normal on Sunday, in the low-70s for the Broncos game!

The fall-like, sweater weather sticks around early next week with highs in the 70s. Unfortunately, the dry weather will persist with very little moisture on the seven day forecast.

