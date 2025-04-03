It will be a quiet and partly cloudy start to this Thursday, with temperatures near freezing for the early morning commute.

The mountains will see more snow develop, and we're in for another round of wet weather across the plains for the Thursday evening commute.

The mountains could see anywhere from 3-7 inches of snow, while the plains will mostly get rain mixed with a little snow. We'll see a bit more snow pile up on the grassy surfaces south along the Palmer Divide and closer to the foothills.

Travel won’t be too bad, though — On the plains, the roads will just be wet, and it’s mostly slushy up in the foothills and over higher elevation spots like Monument Hill.

We'll see some drier weather early Friday, but our third round of rain and snow will move in to Denver just in time for the Rockies home opener. The plains won’t see much snow, and the rain will likely be scattered. If you are heading to the Rockies game, it has the potential to be cold and wet, so don't forget to bundle up!

Temperatures will only climb into the low 40s for the next three days. But skies will quickly clear out on Saturday and we're in for some warmer and drier weather on Sunday!

We’ll see highs in the 50s across the plains as a high-pressure system moves in. This warmer trend will continue into next week, with temperatures climbing and feeling a lot more like spring by mid-week.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s on Monday and closer to 70 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another soggy evening commute for the Denver metro area on Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.