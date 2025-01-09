Here we go again! Another storm is bringing more snow to the Denver metro area Thursday morning and we're in for another slick commute.

Design by Landon Haaf

We're expecting about 1 to 2 inches of new snow in the city and it will be a little heavier south and east of Denver along the Palmer Divide. The winds will kick up too, making for tricky traveling conditions around the urban corridor.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Adams, Arapahoe and Washington counties for 2 to 4 inches of new snow along with 50 mph wind gusts. Parts of Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties are under the advisory as well. This winter weather alert is in effect until 5 p.m.

The snow will quickly clear out Thursday afternoon, but the gusty winds will stick around. Temperatures will top out near freezing, but it will feel more like teens and 20s. Friday will see a brief break in between storms. We'll see more sunshine across the state Friday, with high temperature in the low 40s.

Look for increasing clouds Saturday with very light snowfall possible in the afternoon and evening. This storm slips out of the state late Saturday making way for a cool but dry end to the weekend.

The January chill is on as below-average temperatures stick around for much of next week!

Another slick commute for the Denver metro area Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.