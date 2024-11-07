Another round of snow for the Denver metro area Thursday and Friday

Who is ready for another round of snow? How about two more rounds? Snow is falling across southeastern Colorado Thursday morning and it's starting to move north into Denver.

We are alert free in Denver Thursday, with around 1 to 3 inches of snow expected between now and early afternoon. Heavier snow will fall south and east of Denver where there's a Winter Weather Advisory. Another 3 to 8 inches are possible for the Palmer Divide.

We'll see a lull in the snow later Thursday, but it will redevelop again early Friday and continue through early Saturday. Friday's round of snow will be quite a bit heavier and will likely bring a better chance of snow to northern Colorado and the northeastern plains.

Even HEAVIER snow is in store on Friday and it will move farther north...so those of you in Greeley and Fort Collins will see more of what we're seeing closer to Denver! Here's what it looks like at around 2pm Friday... #cowx pic.twitter.com/wAR5I4m3zu — lisa hidalgo (@LisaDenver7) November 7, 2024

A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday night for the Denver metro area and continues through early Saturday for that 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Temperatures will remain well below normal through Saturday. We'll see highs in the 30s Thursday and Friday, with low 40s on Saturday. Skies will start to clear out on Saturday afternoon and we'll see lots of melting starting Sunday!

