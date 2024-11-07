Watch Now
Another round of snow for the Denver metro area Thursday and Friday

Heaviest snow will fall just to the southeast of Denver
We are in for another round of snow across the Denver metro area, with the heaviest snow expected to fall on the southeastern plains. High temperatures will be in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.
Who is ready for another round of snow? How about two more rounds? Snow is falling across southeastern Colorado Thursday morning and it's starting to move north into Denver.

We are alert free in Denver Thursday, with around 1 to 3 inches of snow expected between now and early afternoon. Heavier snow will fall south and east of Denver where there's a Winter Weather Advisory. Another 3 to 8 inches are possible for the Palmer Divide.

We'll see a lull in the snow later Thursday, but it will redevelop again early Friday and continue through early Saturday. Friday's round of snow will be quite a bit heavier and will likely bring a better chance of snow to northern Colorado and the northeastern plains.

A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday night for the Denver metro area and continues through early Saturday for that 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Temperatures will remain well below normal through Saturday. We'll see highs in the 30s Thursday and Friday, with low 40s on Saturday. Skies will start to clear out on Saturday afternoon and we'll see lots of melting starting Sunday!

