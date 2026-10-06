Another record-tying day possible across the Denver Metro Area

It was a warm start to the week and that trend is going to continue today. Denver International Airport hit 87 degrees Monday afternoon, making it a record high tie and we could do it again today!

Today will feature a little increase in cloud cover, but it will still be well above normal with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. A few isolated showers will develop over the higher elevations during the afternoon, with only a small chance of a shower elsewhere. We could see a bit of virga around the Denver metro this afternoon, with gusty winds at times.

More record-tying heat for Denver!

We are smack dab in the middle of what looks to be a 9-day streak of 80 degree heat! From Wednesday through Saturday, temperatures should ease back a few degrees but will still be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The mountains could see a few spotty afternoon showers each day, though most areas will stay dry and any rain will be very localized.

A weak front will dip our temperatures down into the mid-70s on Sunday, but that's still well above the normal high of 67 degrees.

By early next week, the pattern could change as a stronger system moves into the region. That may bring more widespread precipitation, especially to the mountains, along with a noticeable cool down, although the timing and strength of that change are still uncertain.

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