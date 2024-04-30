Another nice spring day Tuesday before a chance of storms Wednesday

It's going to be another great spring day here along the Front Range! We will see slightly warmer weather Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We will see some scattered snow showers early in the day in parts of the northwest mountains. Those snow showers should wind down late morning and into the early afternoon.

Enjoy the weather Tuesday because our next chance of afternoon storms arrives on Wednesday. We will see a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for most parts of the front range.

Expect slightly cooler weather with a better chance of showers on Thursday. High will only climb into the lower 50s. We could see a rain/snow mix possible late Thursday night in parts of the Palmer Divide.

We dry out and warm up just in time for the weekend. That's when we'll see partly cloudy skies, with highs back into the upper in the 70s.

