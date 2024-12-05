Watch Now
Denver will hit high temperatures in the 50s for the next few days

Next storm brings snow to the mountains on Sunday
It will be another mild and dry day across the state. Our next storm is set to hit early next week, with cold and snow by Monday.
DENVER— It's going to be another gorgeous and mild day. We hit high temperature in the upper-50s on Wednesday. Thursday will just be a few degrees cooler.

We'll see mostly sunny skies again Thursday, with some unseasonably warm weather for the Denver metro area. Temperatures will soar into the upper-40s by lunch and low- to mid-50s by early afternoon.

Daytime highs will be a bit cooler out east, in the mid- to upper-40s along the far plains.

It'll be mild in the mountains as well, with upper-30s to low-40s by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb a bit on Friday and Saturday, with highs near 60-degrees — nice and warm for early December!

It looks like our next storm will hit early next week. We'll see some snow to the mountains on Sunday, with the chance for light snow in Denver early Monday. Stay tuned for potential snowfall totals as the storm gets closer!

