Another hot and mainly dry day in store for Denver Thursday

DENVER — We tied the record high of 97 degrees in Denver on Wednesday and we're in for a very similar situation Thursday!

Statewide temperatures will once again skyrocket. We'll see mid- to upper 90s Thursday afternoon along the I-25 corridor. Don't forget the SPF and water if you're spending any time outdoors.

It will be even hotter over the southeastern corner of the state. A heat advisory goes into effect there for highs around 100 to 105 degrees.

We'll see mostly sunny skies Thursday, with a very slim chance of isolated storms. If any storms pop up, they'll mainly be east of I-25.

An Air Quality Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for the Front Range as we're tracking high levels of ozone. If you have respiratory issues like asthma, consider limiting your time outdoors.

A cold front dips into the state late Thursday into Friday, dropping daytime highs to the low to mid 80s Friday. It'll usher in a better chance for more widespread afternoon storms. There will also be a better chance of severe storms, with damaging winds, larger hail and pockets of heavy rain.

As this system clears out, it's looking like a warmer and drier Father's Day weekend to come. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday along with mostly sunny skies.

The summery weather pattern sticks around into early next week.

