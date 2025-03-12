Another gorgeous and unseasonably warm day in store for the Denver metro area

It was a lovely Tuesday and we're in for the same Wednesday! This mild and dry weather pattern continues through Thursday.

We'll be in the upper 30s to low 40s at the bus stop Wednesday morning, with upper 60s by the afternoon. It'll be a nice, mostly sunny day with just a light breeze along the Front Range. We'll see winds out of the southwest at around 10 to 15 mph.

A weak weather system will pass to the south Wednesday evening, but it won’t bring any major changes.

We'll do it all over again on Thursday, with temperatures still about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The warm, dry conditions could cause high fire danger for some areas ahead of this next storm. A number of Red Flag Warnings go into effect across southern and eastern Colorado on Thursday.

Wintry changes roll into the state Thursday night into Friday. A fast-moving storm system will bring heavy mountain snow, a wintry mix to the metro and very strong winds to much of the state. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in southern Colorado and along the Eastern Plains. It'll be a very tricky traveling day with such blustery conditions.

So far, it doesn't look like the Denver metro will see much snow from this storm. The city will see a rain/snow mix and much cooler temperatures to end the work week.

It will stay chilly and blustery on Saturday, with highs in the 40s. We'll also see a chance of light snow across the plains Saturday afternoon.

Skies will then clear and temperatures will climb for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will rebound in to the upper 50s on Sunday and back into the 60s on Monday.

