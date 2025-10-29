Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another freeze Tuesday night, with dry and chilly stretch ahead

A Freeze Warning returns Tuesday night, with temps in the teens and 20s by Wednesday morning. It will be cool and dry through Thursday. Halloween stays chilly but dry, with a warmer weekend ahead.
Another freeze tonight, dry & chilly stretch ahead
Posted

DENVER — A Freeze Warning goes back into effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, and the surrounding suburbs.

Overnight lows will drop into the teens and lower 20s, with the coldest air settling in before sunrise Wednesday. These temperatures can damage sensitive plants and even outdoor plumbing, so cover up vegetation and disconnect hoses.

Wednesday begins with a hard freeze, but skies stay clear and calm through the afternoon.

High pressure builds in, keeping the Denver metro area dry and seasonably cool. Expect afternoon highs to run a bit below normal for late October, with highs in the upper 50s.

Dry weather continues Thursday with light winds and cooler-than-average temperatures. No rain or snow is in the forecast, and traveling around the Front Range looks smooth.

Halloween stays on the chilly side after sunset, but conditions are dry for trick-or-treating.

By this weekend, a warming trend arrives with milder afternoons and a little more breeze in the mountains and foothills.

