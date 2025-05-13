Watch Now
Another day of near record high temperatures across the Denver metro area Tuesday

Cooler with a few storms across northern Colorado on Wednesday
It's another hot and dry day, with high temperatures in the upper 80s across the Denver metro area. It will be quite a bit cooler on Wednesday.
It was a toasty start to the week and Tuesday will be just as hot! Temperatures will once again be closer to the record high than to the normal high for mid-May.

Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see a partly cloudy sky Tuesday morning, with more sunshine and upper 80s by the afternoon. It will be just a few degrees cooler than the record high of 90 degrees in Denver!

We'll see a shift in the weather pattern by midweek. At that point, a cold front will swing through on Wednesday and temperatures will drop down closer to our seasonal norms for mid-May.

Look for highs in the low 70s on Wednesday, with a chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. Most of the storms will likely be across northern Colorado.

Temperatures will remain pretty mild through the end of the week. We'll see low to mid 70s Thursday through Sunday!

