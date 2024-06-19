Watch Now
Another cool and cloudy day in store for the Denver metro area Wednesday

Much warmer for the official start of summer on Thursday
It will be another cool afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Denver metro area Wednesday. We'll see a few scattered storms and showers through early evening.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jun 19, 2024

DENVER — It's going to be another day with temperatures well below normal. In fact, we are waking up to 40s and low 50s on the plains Wednesday, with temperatures dropping to near freezing in the mountains!

Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s by Wednesday afternoon along the Front Range. Some mountain towns will be warmer than what we'll see across the metro area.

The risk of severe weather is low, but we will see a few scattered storms and showers through early evening.

Look for a better chance of storms on Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb into the mid- to upper-80s both days.

Summer lovers: the 90-degree heat is back by the weekend! It will be a warm and sunny start on Sunday for Denver's Pride Parade in downtown Denver.

