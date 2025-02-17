Another cold snap in store for Colorado's Eastern Plains

DENVER — We are in for another chilly February week as temperatures drop across the state and another round of snow moves in.

You'll find cloudy but dry conditions for the Monday morning commute and light snow developing for the evening commute. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s Monday afternoon and that will be some of the warmest temperatures that we'll see until Thursday afternoon!

More moderate to heavy snow will continue in the mountains Monday. Winds will gust up to 40 mph will make for dangerous conditions, with blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes. This system will bring light to moderate snow to lower elevations, but expect heavier snow bands in some areas.

On Monday night, very cold air will arrive for Denver, affecting much of the region through Thursday morning. This cold front will bring light snow to parts of the area, particularly over the northern plains. Temperatures will be well below freezing, and areas to the northeast of Denver will experience the coldest conditions, with lows possibly dropping into the single digits.

Winds will make it feel even colder, so it is important to bundle up if you need to be outside. Keep in mind that there could be a round of fog forming in some spots, especially in the colder air. An extreme cold watch is in effect Monday through Thursday for the Eastern Plains for wind chills as low as -30 below zero.

As we head into Tuesday, the cold and snow will continue. A wave of snow will move across the area, with some snow accumulations possible for the plains. Though snowfall amounts will generally be light, localized heavier snow may fall in some places due to the presence of bands of snow.

We'll see partly sunny skies on Wednesday and then another round of light snow on Thursday.

By Friday, however, temperatures will begin to rise and we'll see more melting! We'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s on Friday and it gets even warmer this weekend. In fact, highs will be in the low 60s by Sunday!

