Wednesday was another record-breaking day. We hit a high of 89 degrees and that was one degree warmer than the previous record set in 2005.

Today's Forecast Denver sets new record high temperature on Wednesday Jeff Anastasio

Thursday will be a little cooler! A weak but dry cold front will usher in some cooler weather across the northeastern plains and front range. We'll see lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the low- to mid-70s Thursday afternoon.

The winds are kicking up across the state especially across parts of northern Colorado. With the heat and gusty winds in northern Colorado, high fire danger will be a bigger concern. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Rabbit Ears Pass, North Park and across the northern Colorado plains until 7 p.m. We'll see wind gusts between 30-40 mph, with relative humidity dipping down below 15%.

Get outside and enjoy the taste of fall! Temperatures will climb a bit Friday into the lower-80s and it gets even warmer on Saturday!

We'll soar into the upper-80s on Saturday in Denver, potentially breaking another heat record. The current record is 86 degrees, last set in 1997.

Denver7 Weather Denver had its warmest September on record. It could be delaying our first snow Óscar Contreras

Another cold front zips in for the second half of the weekend, allowing highs to drop back to upper-70s to low-80s on Sunday afternoon. It'll be a nice fall day for the Broncos vs. Raiders game!

Another brief break from the heat for the Denver metro area Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.