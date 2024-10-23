It's been an unseasonably warm October. In fact, we've only seen two days with temperatures below normal and that warm weather is settling back in across Colorado through the coming weekend.

Denver7

Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see mid-70s and mostly sunny skies through Thursday. These afternoon highs are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late October.

Strong winds will be likely Thursday, ushering in high fire danger to much of the metro and plains. With warm temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds, we'll watch the potential for fires to spread fast.

A weak cold front slides into the state late Thursday night into Friday morning. It's a dry front, but it will bring us down into the mid- to upper-60s on Friday, which will still be above normal for this time of year.

We're expecting sunshine statewide through the weekend! Highs will soar into the upper-70s Saturday and lower-80s Sunday. Denver will be close to the record high of 83 degrees, last set in 2016.

So far, it looks like the weather pattern will switch up a bit next week. A storm will move into the high country Tuesday and Wednesday, delivering rain and snow, but stay tuned on how it plays out in Denver. We'll have more details once it gets a bit closer.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below:

Another beautiful fall day across Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.