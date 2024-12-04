Another beautiful and mild day across Colorado

DENVER— It will be another beauty of a day across Colorado!

A weak cold front will is sweeping through the region so Wednesday will be a touch cooler than Turesday.

High temperatures will still soar into above-average territory, with mid- to upper-50s around the Denver metro area. It'll be mild in the mountains as well, with upper-30s to low-40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Daytime highs will remain above average, in the mid- to upper-50s through the upcoming weekend. Keep in mind, our average high is 46 degrees and average low is 20 degrees for early December in Denver.

It looks like our next storm will hit early next week. We'll see some snow to the mountains on Sunday, with the chance for light snow in Denver early Monday. Stay tuned as the storm gets closer!

