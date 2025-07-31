DENVER — It will be another extremely comfortable start to the day. We'll see mostly sunny skies for the morning commute, with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Roll down the windows and enjoy this cooler weather!

We're in for a couple more days of below-average highs around the Denver metro area before another warm up arrives this weekend and into next week.

Another round of storms will fire up this afternoon, likely between 3 and 7 p.m. across the Denver metro area. Some storms could linger late into the night out east on the plains.

Most of the Interstate 25 corridor is under a marginal risk of severe storms Thursday afternoon. Flash flooding, brief but heavy rains, large hail and damaging wind gusts will all be the biggest threats.

Temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees below normal, with low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon. It will be a bit warmer and a bit drier on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s and more isolated storms.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are expected to dry out and warm up. With the ridge shifting directly overhead, highs will climb back into the 90s for the plains and Denver metro area, with fewer storms for the northeastern plains.

The dog days of summer hold on for the first full week of August!

Another afternoon of storms and heavy rain for the Front Range

