DENVER — Strong winds will continue along the Front Range mountains and foothills Thursday morning, with gusts reaching 70 to 80 mph in the high country and wind-prone foothill areas. These downsloping winds are leading to an incredibly mild start to the day. We're seeing 50s and even a few 60s across the metro area Thursday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range and the mountains of Summit County until 11 a.m. We'll see the winds kick up a touch across the Eastern Plains, with gusts between 30 to 40 mph Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon and that's about 20 degrees above our normal high and 10 degrees below our record high of 74 degrees!

It will remain gusty at times in the mountains as we head into the weekend. Temperatures won't be quite as warm on Friday, but we're still looking at highs near 60 degrees from Friday through the weekend. There's more sunshine in store for the mountains this weekend, so unfortunately no fresh powder for skiers and snowboarders.

An unseasonably warm day for Denver

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.