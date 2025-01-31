It's going to be an incredibly mild end to January and start to February. We'll see lots of melting through the weekend as we soar a solid 15 degrees above normal across the Denver metro area.

Design by Landon Haaf

Look for mostly sunny skies across the state Friday. A ridge of high pressure scoots back into Colorado bringing the heat, and drier weather with it. We'll see high temperature s in the mid to upper 50s across the eastern plains Friday, with more 30s and even a few low 40s in the mountains.

It'll be even warmer weather arrives for the first weekend of February. We will see some increasing clouds this weekend, but temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday and Sunday. It'll be perfect weather to take down the Christmas lights if they're still on the house!

The northern and central mountains will see a chance of light snow starting late Friday into early Saturday.

So far, it looks like the mild weather sticks around early next week with more seasonal temperatures arriving by the end of next week.

An incredibly mild start to February for most of Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.