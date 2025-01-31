Watch Now
An incredibly mild start to February for most of Colorado

Lots of sunshine and highs near 60 degrees in Denver Friday afternoon; temperatures will climb about 15 degrees above normal through the weekend
It will be a sunny and beautiful end to the month. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees for the Denver metro area Friday afternoon.
It's going to be an incredibly mild end to January and start to February. We'll see lots of melting through the weekend as we soar a solid 15 degrees above normal across the Denver metro area.

Look for mostly sunny skies across the state Friday. A ridge of high pressure scoots back into Colorado bringing the heat, and drier weather with it. We'll see high temperature s in the mid to upper 50s across the eastern plains Friday, with more 30s and even a few low 40s in the mountains.

It'll be even warmer weather arrives for the first weekend of February. We will see some increasing clouds this weekend, but temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday and Sunday. It'll be perfect weather to take down the Christmas lights if they're still on the house!

The northern and central mountains will see a chance of light snow starting late Friday into early Saturday.

So far, it looks like the mild weather sticks around early next week with more seasonal temperatures arriving by the end of next week.

