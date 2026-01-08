DENVER — Denver's first snow of 2026 is expected Thursday. The storm that's moving into Colorado is already bringing snow to the mountains and a few light rain/snow showers are possible on the plains for the morning commute.

Temperatures in town were in the 40s after midnight and that will likely be the warmest temperatures that we'll see for the next 48 hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s Thursdays morning and hover around that mark through early afternoon.

A number of Winter Weather Alerts have been issued for the state. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the foothills west of Denver and the Palmer Divide to the south. The alert along the Palmer Divide goes into effect at 2 p.m. and remains in place until 11 a.m. on Friday. We'll likely see around 4 to 7 inches of snow to the south near Castle Rock, with around 5 to 10 inches of snow in the foothills near Evergreen and Conifer.

Lighter snow is expected in Denver and across the northeastern plains. The core of the metro area will see around 2 to 5 inches of snow by early Friday, with most of that accumulation falling this afternoon and evening. The northeastern plains will see less, with around 1 to 3 inches near Greeley and Fort Morgan.

Skies will gradually clear from north to south on Friday afternoon. We'll see highs in the low to mid 30s on Friday and then temperatures will dip into the teens by early Saturday morning. Warmer and drier weather will settle in for the weekend. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs will climb into the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday!

A winter storm now making its way through Colorado

