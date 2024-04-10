Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Some rain and cooler weather in store on Wednesday

A weak cold front rolls through the Denver metro area
Wednesday will be one of the coolest days of the week, with high temperatures in the upper 50s along the Front Range. A few showers are possible as a weak cold front rolls through.
Tami Roberts fog.jpeg
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 07:55:39-04

We're waking up to some light snow in the mountains Wednesday morning as a weak storm rolls into the state.

Temperatures are actually pretty mild across the plains, but we won't see a huge warmup from our morning lows to our afternoon highs.

We'll see a chance of scattered showers Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Look for blustery northerly winds throughout the afternoon, especially across the northeastern plains.

We'll be back in business with the sunshine and warmer weather, starting again on Thursday. Daytime highs return to the mid 60s along with calmer winds. The metro area will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday and through the weekend! The only problem looks to be the wind — again. It could be a bit breezy Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm system slides into the state early next week, bringing cool and unsettled weather with it. That's April in Colorado!

Some rain and cooler weather in store on Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020