We're waking up to some light snow in the mountains Wednesday morning as a weak storm rolls into the state.

Temperatures are actually pretty mild across the plains, but we won't see a huge warmup from our morning lows to our afternoon highs.

We'll see a chance of scattered showers Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Look for blustery northerly winds throughout the afternoon, especially across the northeastern plains.

We'll be back in business with the sunshine and warmer weather, starting again on Thursday. Daytime highs return to the mid 60s along with calmer winds. The metro area will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday and through the weekend! The only problem looks to be the wind — again. It could be a bit breezy Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm system slides into the state early next week, bringing cool and unsettled weather with it. That's April in Colorado!

Some rain and cooler weather in store on Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.