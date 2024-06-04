Watch Now
A weak cold front crosses Colorado early Tuesday

Strong winds and high temperatures in the 80s expected Tuesday
A weak front is rolling over northern Colorado Tuesday morning, bringing scattered showers over the northeastern plains. Moisture tapers off quickly, but cloud cover will linger.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jun 04, 2024

Expect above-average temperatures all this week, although Tuesday will be slightly less hot. Temperatures will cool in Denver by the afternoon.

Typically, this time of year, Denver sees a high of around 80 degrees. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s across the metro area.

We'll see an increase in cloud cover and gusty winds through the afternoon.

Wind gusts over the mountains and foothills may reach up to 50 mph at times. In Denver, gusts up to 30 mph are possible through early evening.

Skies clear and winds gradually calm Tuesday night, staying dry and really heating up Wednesday.

Highs will soar to the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday, with plenty of sunshine.

There will be a better chance for storms Friday afternoon, ahead of cooler, more seasonal temperatures this weekend.

