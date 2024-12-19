DENVER - It's an incredibly mild start to the day! We're seeing gusty winds in the northern Front Range mountains and that's leading to temperatures in the 40s and 50s on the Eastern Plains for the morning commute.

Those winds will calm down in the foothills as the day goes on, with some gustier conditions developing on the far Eastern Plains.

We'll see more sunshine statewide and it will be quite a bit warmer on Thursday compared to Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 50s across northeast Colorado, with some areas possibly reaching 60 degrees.

This dry and mild weather pattern will continue through the weekend. We'll see temperatures climb about 15 degrees above normal each afternoon, with upper 50s to low 60s. A weak system may bring some flurries to the mountains Sunday into Monday, but most areas will remain dry.

We may see a little more light snow in the mountains on Christmas Day, but it will be dry and mild for the Denver metro area. We'll see upper 50s on Christmas Eve and low 50s on Christmas Day.

A warm and windy start to the day along the Front Range

