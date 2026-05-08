DENVER — Is there any snow left in your yard? If so, it will be gone Friday! We hit highs near 70 degrees on Thursday and today will be just as warm under a mostly sunny sky.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

A warm and mainly dry weekend in store across Colorado

A weak system is racing across northern Colorado Friday morning. You'll find a few showers across the northeastern plains Friday morning, but skies will clear and we'll see more sunshine statewide by the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the low 60s by lunch, with highs in the low 70s by happy hour. Enjoy mostly sunny skies as we wind down the work week!

So far, it looks like the mild weather sticks around through the weekend. There will be a chance for a few showers late Saturday, mainly across northern Colorado but overall the weather pattern is much warmer and drier. It'll be a glorious Sunday to spend outdoors celebrating Mom! Look for highs in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

Heading into next week, more summer-like heat moves in as highs skyrocket into the 80s on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

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