A warm and dry week ahead for the Denver metro area

DENVER — Temperatures are on the rise and it's going to be the exact opposite of last week...warm and dry!

We'll see lots of sunshine for the Monday morning commute, with temperatures in the 30s. Denver will quickly climb into the low 60s by lunch and then upper 60s by 4 p.m. It will be about 7 to 10 degrees warmer than normal this afternoon.

It gets even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-70s on the plains and 40s and 50s in the mountains.

The winds will pick up on Wednesday, and there might be some elevated fire weather conditions in the northern plains, so be careful if you’re outdoors. There will be a slight chance of snow in the mountains on Wednesday as a weak front rolls through. This front will be a dry one for the plains and temperatures will only dip a few degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Even warmer weather will settle in for the coming weekend! We'll see highs in the 80s across the eastern plains from Friday through Sunday. Dry and warm in the mountains as well.

