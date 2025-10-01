DENVER — It's going to be a warm start to October. Skies have cleared out overnight and we're in for some above-normal temperatures across the metro area for the next three days.

This warmer and drier weather is due to a ridge of high pressure that's taking hold over Colorado. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday through Friday. The mountains will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

These afternoon highs in Denver will be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early October.

October can see some pretty big swings. We start the month with an average high of 72 degrees, but by October 31, that average high drops to 59 degrees.

Changes arrive this weekend as a storm system swings through the west. A cold front will drop in, knocking temperatures back down and bringing better chances for showers, especially in the high country. We'll see highs in the mid 70s on Saturday but drop into the 60s on Sunday.

While the models still have uncertainties, confidence is growing that we’ll see cooler, unsettled weather stick around into early next week.

A warm and dry start to October across Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.