It's a chilly start to our Friday after Thursday's cold front. A frost advisory remains in effect across the northern and northeastern plains until 8 a.m.

We'll see plenty of sunshine for the Friday morning drive and temperatures will climb into the low-70s by lunch and low-80s by happy hour!

It gets even warmer on Saturday! We'll soar into the upper-80s on Saturday in Denver, potentially breaking another heat record. The current record is 86 degrees, last set in 1997.

Another weak and dry cold front zips in for the second half of the weekend, allowing highs to drop back to upper-70s to low-80s on Sunday afternoon. It'll be a nice fall day for the Broncos vs. Raiders game!

Warm and dry weather will hold through the middle of next week, with a long string of 80s across the seven day forecast.

A warm and dry October weekend across Colorado

