A warm and breezy start to the week for the Denver metro area

It will be a warm, dry and breezy start to the week. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures soaring into the low to mid-70s across the northeastern plains.

Winds will kick up out of the west this afternoon and we'll likely see wind gusts near 30 miles-per-hour.

Fire danger will be higher across southern Colorado where temperatures will soar into the 80s this afternoon!

Our next cold front will roll in early Tuesday. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow afternoon. There will also be the chance for a few storms and showers through early evening.

A nice rebound in store on Wednesday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s!

There will be a better chance of April showers by the end of the week and some cooler conditions for the coming weekend.

