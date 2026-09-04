A toasty Labor Day weekend in store across Colorado

DENVER — It's going to be a toasty and mainly dry start to your Labor Day weekend. We're seeing lots of sunshine across the state this morning and temperatures will quickly climb into the mid-80s by lunch.

Temperatures will be about 7 to 10 degrees above normal today. We'll see highs in the low to mid-90s across the Denver metro area, with some upper 90s across the northeastern plains. A ridge of high pressure has settled over the region, turning off the monsoon moisture and ushering in above-average temperatures. Temperatures will be in the low 90s through the coming weekend.

Today will be our second day of 90-degree heat in this current streak. After a few more days in the 90s this holiday weekend, the summer of 2026 is going down as one of the warmest on the record. Thursday was our 60th day of 90-degree plus heat so far this year.

Very few storms are expected along the southern Front Range mountains today, wit very limited moisture for the plains. We'll see a better chance of storms east of I-25 on Saturday and then closer to the Metro Area on Sunday and Labor Day.

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