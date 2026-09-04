Barry Morphew arrested in Boulder County amid allegations of hit-and-run while on GPS monitoring

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew, who faces a murder charge in the death of his wife Suzanne Morphew, was arrested in Boulder County Thursday night.

Deputies arrested him around 9:11 p.m. on an outstanding warrant from Alamosa County for Failure to Comply, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The warrant stems from a prosecution motion to modify Morphew's bond. According to court filings, prosecutors argued there was no mechanism in place to verify Morphew was actually at a work site when he was granted exceptions to his GPS home detention.

Prosecutors accuse Morphew of committing a hit-and-run in Denver on August 26 — while he was under GPS monitoring. Prosecutors state he is "clearly visible and identifiable" in video footage.

According to prosecutors, Morphew struck two vehicles, offered the other driver money to avoid involving police, refused to identify himself and fled the scene after learning police were being called. Prosecutors say he did not report the incident to any authority.

Prosecutors also note that GPS location data requested early in the morning of Sept. 2 had still not been provided by close of business, arguing this means bond violations could go unnoticed for extended periods of time.

In their filing, prosecutors wrote:

"The bond conditions as set are inadequate to alleviate the extreme flight risk in this case."

The district attorney is requesting significant modifications to Morphew's bond conditions, including:

Ending all GPS exceptions and confining him to his home

Requiring verified proof of presence at any approved work site

Prohibiting him from operating a motor vehicle

Requiring proof of vehicle registration

Expanding the no-new-offenses condition to include misdemeanors and traffic offenses

Increasing the financial conditions of bond

A bond hearing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Alamosa District Court.

Morphew was charged with allegedly murdering his wife after she vanished in Chaffee County six years ago. Her skeletal remains were found three years later in 2023, and Morphew was arrested in connection to her death in Arizona in 2025.

According to court records, Morphew's original terms of release include that he be confined to his home at all times, with exceptions for medical appointments or emergencies, meetings with his legal team, attending court or working.

