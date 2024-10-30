A taste of winter arrives in Colorado Wednesday

DENVER — Bundle up, Colorado! Chilly changes are on the way! A storm will continue to move across the high country into Wednesday, delivering rain to the valleys and some heavy snow to higher terrain.

Most of Colorado's mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday for 6 to 12 inches of new snow above 9,000 feet.

A cold front could bring the Denver metro area a slushy rain/snow mix early Wednesday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the urban corridor and plains, but travel may be treacherous at times in the mountains through Wednesday.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Wednesday in the low- to mid-40s around the city, as the storm slowly moves out of the state. Blow out your sprinklers now!

This storm will leave clear skies in its wake, so that means bitterly cold temperatures heading into Halloween morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for a widespread hard freeze along the Interstate 25 corridor. Temperatures will dip between 22 and 28 degrees overnight. It looks like the growing season will officially be over.

The Halloween forecast looks nice and dry, but cool on Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s. Temperatures will be in the low 50s for 5 p.m. trick-or-treaters and drop into the 40s for those heading out around 7 p.m.

It'll be a mild start to November with highs in the upper-60s Friday afternoon. We'll have plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the start of the weekend.

So far, the next storm system will move into the mountains on Sunday. It'll bring cooler temperatures and another round of rain and snow to the Denver metro area by early next week.

