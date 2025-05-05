DENVER — It's a Denver7 Weather Action Day as we track our next soggy spring storm. You'll find a mix of sun and clouds Monday morning, with 40s and 50s for the morning commute. We're already starting to see some wet weather across Southern Colorado and that is gradually making its way north.

A strong low pressure system is making its way toward Colorado and will bring some heavy rain and snow to parts of the state over the next three days.

We'll see scattered storms and showers develop this afternoon, with highs in the low to upper 60s across the northeastern plains. There is a low risk of severe weather, but we will likely see some rain, lightning and thunder.

Heavier rain will develop across the plains on Tuesday and we'll likely see around 1 to 2 inches of rain by early Wednesday morning. This wills translate to some heavy snow int he mountains. If you’re above 9,000 feet, expect a solid snowstorm Monday night through Wednesday morning — possibly close to 2 feet in the highest peaks.

A Winter Storm Watch is already in place for the northern Front Range mountains. The snow level will likely drop down to around 7,500 feet at times and there's a slight chance we could see that rain mix with snow along the Palmer Divide on Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, the system will start to wind down as it moves east. We'll see some drier weather on Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It's much warmer and drier by the end of the week and we're in for more 70s this coming weekend!

A super soaker of a storm set to hit Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.