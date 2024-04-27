A super-soaker of a storm Saturday for Colorado

Colorado will see widespread precipitation Saturday, with rain and morning snow for the metro area and snowfall totals continuing to pile up in the mountains, as high as 1 to 3 feet.

Heavy, wet snowfall will fall in the foothills and Palmer Divide through Sunday, with the National Weather Service in Boulder predicting snow at elevations as low as 6,000 feet at times Saturday. Mainly wet roadways can be expected across the metro-area, but snow is set to accumulate on the grass.

If you're heading to the west, prepare for winter driving with slick and snowy conditions on mountain passes! The Front Range mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning into early Sunday morning for 12 to 24 inches of new snowfall. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the central and southern mountains for 6 to 12 inches of new snow.

It will be a super-soaker of a storm for the Denver metro area. We're tracking one to three inches of water through early Sunday with even some slushy snow stacking up through midday. The heaviest rain rolls in Saturday morning and the scattered showers stick around all day long.

There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday, with strong storms possible near Lincoln County, according to the NWS. Quarter-size hail is the main severe weather threat.

More widespread severe weather is expected across the Central U.S. plains, including Nebraska and Iowa where tornadoes caused significant damage on Friday.

Temperatures will only warm into the low 40s Saturday and upper 50s with lingering showers Sunday. Ready for another warm up? The sunshine and 70-degree heat return early next week.

