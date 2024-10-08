There's more warm, dry and hazy weather in store store Tuesday.

The smoke and haze is coming from wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest and will continue to push into Colorado Tuesday morning, but it will gradually move out by the afternoon and evening. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for fine particulates until Tuesday afternoon as visibility is expected to be poor. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for folks with respiratory issues, so limit your time outdoors.

We'll see a few increasing clouds and high temperatures in the low 80s which is about 10 to 12 degrees above normal.

Skies won't be as hazy on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain well above normal through Saturday. We'll see highs in the low- to mid-80s from Wednesday through Saturday.

Typically, Denver sees an average high of 70 degrees this time in October. Temperatures will get closer to normal on Sunday, with highs in the low-70s but it still doesn't look like we'll see any rain or snow, any time soon.

A smoky start to our Tuesday across northeastern Colorado

