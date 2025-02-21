Watch Now
A slow and slick Friday morning commute across the Denver metro area

Snow will taper off across Colorado from north to south, 50s and 60s in store across the Denver metro area this weekend
Snow will continue through the early Friday morning commute. We'll see a much better commute by the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 40 degrees.
Heavy snow hit the metro area overnight and it will continue through the early morning commute, but will quickly start to taper off by about 7 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. across the entire Denver metro area. We'll see 4 to 8 inches of total snow near Denver, with 5 to 10 inches in the southern and western suburbs. The closer you live to the foothills, the more snow you'll see!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Northeast Park, Jefferson and Douglas counties for 12 to 18 inches of new snow. The mountains and foothills will pick up 4 to 12 inches of new snow!

The storm will move out by late morning and temperatures will slowly start to rise. We'll sit in the low 40s Friday afternoon, and start to see the great melt begin this weekend. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s on Friday, low 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday!

So far, it looks like the mild, above-average February weather conditions will stick around early next week.

