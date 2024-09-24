A slight cool down for metro Denver today

Today, a cold front will arrive, bringing dry and cooler air. You might notice some clouds in the sky, but we won’t see any rain for the afternoon. The winds will shift and start blowing from the north, which will keep temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday.

We can expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s. It will be a perfect day to be outside since the skies will be mostly clear and it will be dry. Enjoy the cooldown while it lasts.

By Thursday, temperatures will climb higher. We could see highs that are 10-15 degrees above normal, making it feel like summer again (even as we are in the first official week of fall). With dry air in place, there won’t be any stormy weather this week. It will be a great time to make some plans to head to the mountains and check out the changing leaves as we come into peak season.

Looking ahead to next week, some changes may come. A cold front will move in, bringing cooler temperatures once again. But for now, sunny and warm is the name of the game!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.