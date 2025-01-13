It will be a cool but sunny start to the week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s Monday afternoon across the plains, with more teens to low 20s in the mountains.

Design by Landon Haaf

A few light snow showers are possible Monday night across the northern mountains, but the majority of Colorado will remain dry through Thursday. We're also in for a nice warmup over the next few days.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll experience a brief warm-up as ridge of high pressure builds over the region. This will push temperatures into the upper 40s on Wednesday and some upper 50s by Thursday.

Snow will develop in the high country on Friday and then across the plains by Friday night. We're also going to see a big blast of arctic air for the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the 20s on Saturday and then the cold will intensify on Sunday. Some models are predicting temperatures that could be 30 to 40 degrees below normal, leading to very chilly conditions across the region.

A nice warm up in store before bitter cold weather hits Denver this weekend

