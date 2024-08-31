A nice, warm holiday weekend ahead with lots of sun

DENVER-Today will be pretty calm as warmer, drier air moves in from the northwest. Expect a mostly sunny day with temperatures around five degrees warmer than usual. In the afternoon, you might see a few fluffy clouds over the central mountains, but they’re unlikely to bring more than a light sprinkle.

There will be some smoke drifting over the Front Range this morning from fires in western Wyoming and Idaho. While the smoke won’t be too thick, you might notice it in the air. Overall, it should be a nice day despite the smoky haze.

A big high-pressure system will stay over the western U.S. through the holiday weekend. This means it will be warm and dry in our area. On Sunday and Monday, winds will pick up and humidity will drop, raising the risk of fires. Some moisture might bring a few weak showers or storms in the mountains, but it won’t be a lot. Temperatures will be high, hitting around 90 in some places on Sunday and getting even warmer on Monday.

Next week, it will stay warm and dry, but moisture will slowly increase, which could lead to a few showers or storms in the mountains. By Wednesday, the moisture will spread a bit more, and we might see some showers moving off the mountains. However, it’s unlikely we’ll get significant rain in the plains before Thursday. Temperatures will cool down a bit by Wednesday as a cold front moves through, bringing temperatures back to normal. By the end of the week, the high-pressure system will likely return, bringing warmer and drier conditions again.

